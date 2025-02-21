Signing Day Sports, Inc. Files Financial Statements for Acquisition of Swifty Global

Signing Day Sports filed financial statements related to acquiring Swifty Global, showing revenue growth and operational metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

Signing Day Sports, Inc. announced the filing of audited and unaudited financial statements for Dear Cashmere Group Holding Company, also known as Swifty Global, following a Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire a 99.13% stake in the company. The financial documents, filed with the SEC, include fiscal year results for 2023 and 2022, and nine-month figures for 2024 and 2023, highlighting significant growth in Swifty Global's gaming revenues but also reflecting increased operating expenses. Pro forma financial statements illustrate a combined financial picture for Signing Day Sports and Swifty Global, showing a net loss for both fiscal year 2023 and the first nine months of 2024. CEO Daniel Nelson emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition for innovation and market expansion. The announcement carries forward-looking statements with associated risks.

Potential Positives

Signing Day Sports announced the acquisition of 99.13% of Swifty Global, enhancing its strategic position in the market.

Swifty Global reported significantly increased net gaming revenues of approximately $8.7 million for 2023, compared to $2.4 million in 2022, indicating strong growth potential.

The pro forma financial highlights suggest a combined entity with substantial gross profit, indicating a strong foundation for future profitability.

The CEO emphasized the expectation to push innovation and deliver greater value to customers and stakeholders, showcasing a forward-looking vision for the company post-acquisition.

Potential Negatives

Signing Day Sports reported a pro forma combined net loss of approximately $3.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and a net loss of approximately $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The company faces significant risks related to the successful completion and integration of the acquisition of Swifty Global, with numerous uncertainties highlighted in the forward-looking statements regarding operational capabilities and market acceptance.

The press release indicates a recent decline in net gaming revenue for Swifty Global for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year, signaling potential issues in business performance or market conditions.

FAQ

What is the main purpose of Signing Day Sports?

Signing Day Sports aims to assist high school athletes in the recruitment process for college sports.

What financial statements did Signing Day Sports recently file?

The Company filed audited financial statements for Swifty Global and unaudited pro forma statements related to their acquisition.

What were Swifty Global's net gaming revenues for 2023?

Swifty Global reported net gaming revenues of approximately $8.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

What is the significance of the Stock Purchase Agreement?

The Purchase Agreement allows Signing Day Sports to acquire 99.13% of Swifty Global’s outstanding capital stock.

Where can I find the filed financial statements?

The financial statements are available in the Form 8-K filed with the SEC, accessible on their website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SGN stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN)



, the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced the filing of the audited financial statements of Dear Cashmere Group Holding Company (OTC: DRCR), doing business as Swifty Global (“Swifty Global”), as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the unaudited financial statements of Swifty Global as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, as exhibits to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 20, 2025 (the “Form 8-K”), in connection with the recently announced executed Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to acquire 99.13% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Swifty Global.





In addition, the Company filed unaudited pro forma financial statements with the Form 8-K. The pro forma financial statements are intended to represent the combination of the financial position and results of Signing Day Sports and Swifty Global as of September 30, 2024 and for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the first nine months of 2024.





Highlights of Swifty Global for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2022:







Net gaming revenues were approximately $8.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $2.4 million for the comparable 2022 period.











Net gaming revenues were approximately $8.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $2.4 million for the comparable 2022 period.



Operating expenses were approximately $5.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $2.0 million for the comparable 2022 period.











Operating expenses were approximately $5.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $2.0 million for the comparable 2022 period.



Income from operations was approximately $2.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $0.4 million for the comparable 2022 period.











Income from operations was approximately $2.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $0.4 million for the comparable 2022 period.



Net income was approximately $2.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $0.4 million for the comparable 2022 period.











Highlights of Swifty Global for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:







Net gaming revenue was approximately $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $6.9 million for the comparable 2023 period.











Net gaming revenue was approximately $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $6.9 million for the comparable 2023 period.



Operating expenses were approximately $4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $6.4 million for the comparable 2023 period.











Operating expenses were approximately $4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $6.4 million for the comparable 2023 period.



Income from operations was approximately $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $0.5 million for the comparable 2023 period.











Income from operations was approximately $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $0.5 million for the comparable 2023 period.



Net income was approximately $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $0.4 million for the comparable 2023 period.











Pro Forma Combined Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2023:







Pro forma combined total net revenues were approximately $9.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.











Pro forma combined total net revenues were approximately $9.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



Pro forma combined cost of revenues was approximately $0.04 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.











Pro forma combined cost of revenues was approximately $0.04 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



Pro forma combined gross profit was approximately $9.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.











Pro forma combined gross profit was approximately $9.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



Pro forma combined total operating expense was approximately $10.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.











Pro forma combined total operating expense was approximately $10.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



Pro forma combined net loss from operations was approximately $1.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.











Pro forma combined net loss from operations was approximately $1.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



Pro forma combined net loss was approximately $3.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



















Pro Forma Combined Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024:







Pro forma combined total net revenues were approximately $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.











Pro forma combined total net revenues were approximately $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.



Pro forma combined cost of revenues was approximately $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.











Pro forma combined cost of revenues was approximately $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.



Pro forma combined gross profit was approximately $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.











Pro forma combined gross profit was approximately $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.



Pro forma combined total operating expense was approximately $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.











Pro forma combined total operating expense was approximately $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.



Pro forma combined net loss from operations was approximately $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.











Pro forma combined net loss from operations was approximately $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.



Pro forma combined net loss was approximately $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.















Swifty Group’s historical financial statements and the pro forma combined financial statements are filed as Exhibits 99.2 and 99.3 and Exhibit 99.4 to the Form 8-K, respectively. To review these financial statements, please refer to the Form 8-K, which is available at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements of the Company and Swifty Global are not intended to represent or be indicative of the financial position or results of operations in future periods or the results that actually would have been realized had the Company and Swifty Global been a combined company during the specified periods. The pro forma adjustments are based on the information available at the date of the Form 8-K, with which they are filed, and reflect preliminary estimates of purchase consideration and fair value of the net assets acquired. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements, including the footnotes that accompany them, which are filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K, are qualified in their entirety by reference to and should be read in connection with the historical consolidated financial statements of Swifty Global included as Exhibits 99.2 and 99.3 to the Form 8-K, and the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company as set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, as filed with the SEC on November 14, 2024.





Daniel Nelson, CEO of Signing Day Sports, commented: “Taking this step is important to the shared goal of bringing this acquisition together. Together, we expect to push the boundaries of innovation between Swifty Global and Signing Day Sports, extend our reach in established and emerging markets, and deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”







About Signing Day Sports, Inc.







Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to



https://bit.ly/SigningDaySports



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to complete the acquisition of Swifty Global and integrate its business, the ability of the parties to the Purchase Agreement to obtain all necessary consents and approvals in connection with the acquisition, including clearance from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC of an initial listing application in connection with the acquisition, and stockholder approval of the matters to be voted on at a stockholders’ meeting to approve matters required to be approved in connection with the Purchase Agreement, the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient funding to maintain operations and develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the Company's current products and services and planned offerings, competition from existing online and retail offerings or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to the Company's business on its net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, increase the rate of subscription renewals, and slow the rate of user attrition, the Company's ability to retain or obtain intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to adequately support future growth, the Company's ability to comply with user data privacy laws and other current or anticipated legal requirements, and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





SGN@crescendo-ir.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.