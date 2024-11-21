Signing Day Sports Hosts Record-Breaking National Combine

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Signing Day Sports, Inc. ( (SGN) ).

Signing Day Sports, Inc. is gearing up for the largest US Army Bowl National Combine, expected to break attendance records as it showcases top high school athletes. Held at the Dallas Cowboys Practice Facility, this event will provide athletes with vital exposure through a complimentary trial of the company’s app while generating revenue through registration fees and exclusive merchandise. The combine highlights Signing Day Sports’ dedication to connecting student-athletes with college opportunities via innovative recruiting strategies.

