Signing Day Sports to effect 1-for-48 reverse stock split

November 06, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Signing Day Sports (SGN) announced that it will effect a 1-for-48 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock that will become effective on November 16. The company said, “The Company’s shares of common stock will continue to trade on NYSE American under the symbol “SGN” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on November 18, 2024. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split will be 82670R 305. The reverse split will reduce the number of outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock from approximately 27.02 million shares to approximately 0.56 million shares and also reduce the Company’s public float from approximately 20.56 million shares to approximately 0.43 million shares.”

