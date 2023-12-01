Signing Day Sports Appoints Richard Symington As CTO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - App developer Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) Friday announced that it has appointed Richard Symington as its President and Chief Technology Officer.

Symington was the founder and chief executive of Island Marketing Consultants LLC, a technology direct marketing media company. He has also worked at Black Light Technologies LLC, a software-as-a-service platform provider.

He will lead Signing Day Sports' technology initiatives and digital marketing plans.

In pre-market activity, Signing Day Sports shares are trading at $1.20, down 2.44% on the New York Stock Exchange.

