Signing Day Sports To Acquire BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Signing Day Sports (SGN) announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of blockchAIn Digital Infrastructure which will operate a crypto mining, AI and HPC data hosting company with an expected 200MW of properties in South Carolina and Texas. Signing Day Sports will acquire all of the equity securities of blockchAIn Digital Infrastructure through the issuance of its equity securities to the equity securityholders of blockchAIn DI.

The deal between blockchAIn Digital Infrastructure and Signing Day Sports is intended to result in the combined company being traded on the NYSE American. BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of Signing Day Sports with blockchAIn Digital Infrastructure surviving the merger and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Signing Day Sports.

In 2024, blockchAIn Digital Infrastructure recorded unaudited revenue of $26.8 million and net income of $4.0 million.

