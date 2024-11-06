Signify upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded Signify (SFFYF) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of EUR 29, up from EUR 25. Signify trades just 2% above its 2016 spin-off price, but the company’s growth and margin outlook is better now than in 2016, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
