Signify upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded Signify (SFFYF) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of EUR 29, up from EUR 25. Signify trades just 2% above its 2016 spin-off price, but the company’s growth and margin outlook is better now than in 2016, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

