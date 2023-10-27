Signify shares jump as cost cuts boost earnings, but demand still weak

*

Q3 adj. EBITA 177 mln euros vs forecast 157 mln euros

Shares jump 10%

Confirms FY outlook

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Signify , the world's biggest maker of lights, reported on Friday better-than-expected quarterly core earnings helped by cost cuts, sending shares up 10%, even as sales remained weak.

"The demand is quite slow in all geographies," said Chief Executive Eric Rondolat in a call with analysts, adding the company's priority was improving gross margin, paying dividends and cutting debt amid market volatility and high interest rates.

The maker of LED lighting systems and electrical components said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITA) fell 11.3% to 177 million euros ($187 million), beating the 157 million euros expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

Signify, which was spun off from Dutch technology group Philips in 2016, has been slashing costs, including through layoffs, in response to a sluggish recovery in key market China, and lower sales volumes.

The group said it had 32,214 employees at the end of the quarter versus 34,273 a year earlier, having cut factory staff due to lower production volumes.

JPMorgan analysts said in a note that cost cuts were beginning to emerge and pointed to a year-on-year increase in margins "after eight quarter of declines".

Gross margin as a percentage of sales grew to 39.7% in the third quarter, from 37.3% a year earlier, Signify said.

Still, CEO Rondolat warned economic pressures would continue to weigh on the group's sales in the coming quarters.

Nominal sales in the third quarter fell 13.8% to 1.65 billion euros, Signify said, flagging a negative currency effect of 6.2%.

The group confirmed its outlook for the current year.

