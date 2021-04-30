Signify Q1 sales, profit meet expectations amid component shortages

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Signify, the world's largest lighting maker, on Friday reported first-quarter net profit of 60 million euros ($72.7 million), in line with expectations, as component shortages kept the company from feeling the full effects of an economic rebound.

Profit in the same period a year earlier was 27 million euros at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. First-quarter 2021 sales rose 3.2% to 1.60 billion euros.

Analysts had seen first-quarter net income at 60 million euros on revenue of 1.59 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8255 euros)

