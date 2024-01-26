News & Insights

BioTech
PHG

Signify posts higher Q4 core earnings, in line with forecast

January 26, 2024 — 01:12 am EST

Written by Stéphanie Hamel and Olivier Cherfan for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Signify LIGHT.AS, the world's biggest maker of lights, posted higher fourth-quarter core profit on Friday, aided by increased market share in professional connected systems and despite adverse business conditions in consumer and OEM segments.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) reached 209 million euros ($227 million) in the last three months of 2023. Analysts had forecast 209 million euros in a company-provided consensus.

Signify, spun off from Dutch technology group Philips PHG.AS in 2016, provides both consumers and corporate clients with a range of lighting solutions, from conventional home lamps to LED lighting or lighting systems for professionals.

($1 = 0.9225 euros)

(Reporting by Stéphanie Hamel and Olivier Cherfan; editing by Milla Nissi)

((stephanie.hamel@thomsonreuters.com; olivier.cherfan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.