Signify Health valued at over $7 bln in market debut

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Signify Health Inc SGFY.N jumped more than 33% in their stock market debut on Thursday, giving the technology-based healthcare provider a market capitalization of $7.12 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

