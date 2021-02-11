US Markets
SGFY

Signify Health valued at over $7 bln in market debut

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Shares of Signify Health Inc jumped more than 33% in their stock market debut on Thursday, giving the technology-based healthcare provider a market capitalization of $7.12 billion.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Signify Health Inc SGFY.N jumped more than 33% in their stock market debut on Thursday, giving the technology-based healthcare provider a market capitalization of $7.12 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGFY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters