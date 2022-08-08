Signify Health Spikes On Probable Bid From CVS

(RTTNews) - Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) are surging more than 14 percent on Monday morning trade on WSJ report that CVS Health Corp. (CVS) is planning to bid for the company. The Wall Street Journal said CVS, a drugstore and insurance major, might be planning to submit an initial bid soon.

Currently, Signify shares are at $22.72, up 14.34 percent from the previous close of $19.87 on a volume of 2,705,626.

