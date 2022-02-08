Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Signify Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:SGFY) future prospects. Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$15m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$18m, the US$2.9b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Signify Health will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Signify Health is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Healthcare analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$42m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 125% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:SGFY Earnings Per Share Growth February 8th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Signify Health given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 23% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Signify Health, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Signify Health's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Signify Health worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Signify Health is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Signify Health’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

