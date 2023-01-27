Signify expects profitability margin to grow slightly in 2023

January 27, 2023 — 01:13 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Signify LIGHT.AS, the world's largest lighting maker expects operating profitability to be in the range of 10.5-11.5% in 2023, but did not provide comparable sales growth guidance for the year, citing the volatility of the current macroeconomic environment.

Signify, the former lighting arm of Philips, on Friday posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 10.1% for 2022 and comparable sales growth of 1.2%, in line with an earlier profit warning.

