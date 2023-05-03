Signify earnings miss estimates on lower consumer demand

Adds outlook and CEO quote

May 3 (Reuters) - Signify LIGHT.AS, the world's biggest lighting maker, on Wednesday missed first-quarter core profit expectations as lower consumer demand persisted, but said it expected improvement in the second half of the year.

The Dutch company reported earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 83 million euros ($91.5 million) in the first quarter, well below analysts' forecast of 130 million euros in a company-provided consensus.

Lower consumption, supply chain disruptions and China's extended COVID restrictions took a toll on Signify's earnings last year, but the company has been more upbeat about the current year as China's economy recovers and raw material costs ease.

"While we expect the remainder of H1 2023 to remain challenging, we continue to see the potential for an improved second half," CEO Eric Rondolat said in a statement.

The company confirmed its 2023 outlook for operating profitability in the range of 10.5% to 11.5% and free cash flow between 6% and 8% of sales.

($1 = 0.9072 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Pierre John Felcenloben in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.