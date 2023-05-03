Signify earnings miss estimates on lower consumer demand

May 3 (Reuters) - Signify LIGHT.AS, the world's biggest lighting maker, on Wednesday missed first-quarter core profit expectations as lower consumer demand persisted.

The Dutch company reported earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 83 million euros ($91.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023. Analysts had forecast an EBITA of 130 million euros in a company-provided consensus.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Pierre John Felcenloben in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.