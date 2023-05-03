News & Insights

Signify earnings miss estimates on lower consumer demand

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

May 03, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Pierre John Felcenloben for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Signify LIGHT.AS, the world's biggest lighting maker, on Wednesday missed first-quarter core profit expectations as lower consumer demand persisted.

The Dutch company reported earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 83 million euros ($91.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023. Analysts had forecast an EBITA of 130 million euros in a company-provided consensus.

Editing by Milla Nissi

((Matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com))

