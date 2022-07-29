Signify cuts annual targets as inflation hits margins

Adds detail, CEO quote

July 29 (Reuters) - Signify LIGHT.AS, the world's biggest maker of lights, cut its 2022 profit and cash flow outlooks on Friday after supply chain disruptions, soaring inflation and currency effects weighed on its second-quarter performance.

The Dutch group now targets a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 11.0-11.4% for the full year, and free cash flow equal to 5-7% of sales.

It had previously forecast a margin increase of up to 50 basis points from last year's margin of 11.6%, with free cash flow of more than 8% of sales.

"The challenging external environment has led us to revise our outlook for the adjusted EBITA margin," said Chief Executive Eric Rondolat in a statement.

"In addition, persistent supply chain disruption and long supplier lead times will impact our free cash flow performance," he said.

Signify expects to return to its previous cash flow target as soon as supplier lead times ease and no longer require it to carry higher inventory, the company said.

Its adjusted EBITA was 174 million euros ($177.7 million) in the three months to June 30, in line with last year's number but below analysts' average estimate of 186 million euros in a poll provided by the company.

The EBITA margin fell to 10.9% from 9.5%.

Signify, the former lighting arm of Philips PHG.AS, sells mostly LED lights and lighting systems to both consumers and businesses.

($1 = 0.9791 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Elitsa Gadeva in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.