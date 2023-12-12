Signify CFO Javier Van Engelen To Resign

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Electrical Equipment and parts manufacturer, Signify N.V. (SFFYF), Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer Javier Van Engelen has decided to leave the company on April 1, 2024, to pursue other opportunities. The company is yet to name the successor.

The company also proposes re-appointment of Chief Executive Officer Eric Rondolat at the annual general meeting, to be held in May 2024.

Signify also decided to not renew the Chief Commercial Officer role, which is currently held by Maria Letizia Marian.

Signify's stock closed at $30.80, up 4.76% on Monday.

