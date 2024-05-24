News & Insights

Significant Shareholding Change in Praetura Growth VCT

May 24, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Darren Carter has crossed a notable threshold in Praetura Growth VCT PLC, now holding a total of 26.24% of voting rights after a recent acquisition, as reported on 5 April 2024. This change in the company’s shareholder structure was officially notified to the issuer on 23 May 2024, with Carter’s new position reflecting both direct and indirect voting rights through shares.

