Significant regulatory delays on 737 MAX grounding could force Boeing to halt production - letter

Significant additional regulatory requirements or delays in returning the 737 MAX to commercial service could cause Boeing Co to cut or temporarily halt 737 MAX production, the U.S. planemaker said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The U.S. planemaker said it does not expect 737 MAX order cancellations due to the grounding of its best-selling single-aisle jet after deadly crashes to have a material impact on revenues or earnings because of the size of 737 order backlog and management's ability to mitigate potential impacts by shifting planned customer delivery dates, Boeing said in the letter, dated October 18.

