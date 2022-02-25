US Markets

Significant progress on Iran nuclear deal, but issues remain -U.S. official

Contributors
Arshad Mohammed Reuters
Minn. Reuters
by Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Negotiators have made significant progress in the last week or so on an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but very tough issues remain, a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Negotiators have made significant progress in the last week or so on an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but very tough issues remain, a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters on Friday.

"There's been significant progress over the last week or two. We have significantly narrowed the areas that still need to be resolved. And so, in that sense, there has been progress that has been moving towards a potential deal," he said. "So we are in a better position than we have been. But at the same time it's important to note that very serious issues remain."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn. and by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington, Editing by Chris Reese)

((arshad.mohammed@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: arshad.mohammed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular