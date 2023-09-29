News & Insights

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of XLU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) shows an impressive 20.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 13.61% of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,864,093,763 worth of NEE, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $57.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/14/2023 John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & CEO 13,600 $74.26 $1,009,987
08/15/2023 James Lawrence Camaren Director 4,000 $67.85 $271,400
08/17/2023 Kirk S. Hachigian Director 10,000 $67.95 $679,500

