Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of XLU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) shows an impressive 20.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 13.61% of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,864,093,763 worth of NEE, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:
NEE — last trade: $57.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/14/2023
|John W. Ketchum
|Chairman, President & CEO
|13,600
|$74.26
|$1,009,987
|08/15/2023
|James Lawrence Camaren
|Director
|4,000
|$67.85
|$271,400
|08/17/2023
|Kirk S. Hachigian
|Director
|10,000
|$67.95
|$679,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
VELT Historical Stock Prices
GEG Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.