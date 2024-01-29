Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VPU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 20.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,565,744 worth of AWR, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AWR:
AWR — last trade: $75.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/31/2023
|Thomas A. Eichelberger
|Director
|1,000
|$84.81
|$84,810
|11/09/2023
|Thomas A. Eichelberger
|Director
|1,000
|$77.94
|$77,940
|11/10/2023
|Steven D. Davis
|Director
|1,000
|$77.90
|$77,899
