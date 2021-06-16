Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VDE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 23.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC), which makes up 0.45% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,842,278 worth of HFC, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HFC:
HFC — last trade: $34.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2021
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|3,310
|$37.57
|$124,357
|05/07/2021
|Michael Jennings
|CEO and President
|7,500
|$34.98
|$262,350
|05/07/2021
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|10,000
|$34.69
|$346,900
|05/11/2021
|Bruce A. Lerner
|President, HFLS
|3,000
|$34.74
|$104,220
