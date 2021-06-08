Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VDE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 22.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT), which makes up 0.19% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,816,340 worth of INT, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INT:
INT — last trade: $33.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/28/2021
|Ira M. Birns
|Executive VP & CFO
|2,000
|$31.59
|$63,180
|05/27/2021
|Michael J. Kasbar
|Chairman, CEO and President
|10,000
|$31.40
|$314,000
