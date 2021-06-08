Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VDE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 22.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT), which makes up 0.19% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,816,340 worth of INT, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INT:

INT — last trade: $33.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/28/2021 Ira M. Birns Executive VP & CFO 2,000 $31.59 $63,180 05/27/2021 Michael J. Kasbar Chairman, CEO and President 10,000 $31.40 $314,000

