Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of TAN

December 28, 2023 — 09:48 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 24.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), which makes up 8.65% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $146,399,418 worth of SEDG, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEDG:

SEDG — last trade: $96.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/09/2023 Ronen Faier Chief Financial Officer 875 $180.10 $157,588
11/09/2023 Marcel Gani Director 5,000 $73.49 $367,450
11/09/2023 More Avery Director 15,300 $70.96 $1,085,632

