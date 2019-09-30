Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MLPX

EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC), which makes up 1.16% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $959,977 worth of ENLC, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENLC:
ENLC — last trade: $8.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2019
|Barry E. Davis
|Chairman and CEO
|136,700
|$7.32
|$1,000,831
|08/12/2019
|Kyle D. Vann
|Director
|20,000
|$7.43
|$148,700
And Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), the #32 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $219,572 worth of PSXP, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP is detailed in the table below:
PSXP — last trade: $56.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/30/2019
|Kevin J. Mitchell
|Vice President & CFO
|7,349
|$48.50
|$356,409
|08/13/2019
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|613
|$52.11
|$31,944
