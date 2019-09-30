Markets
ENLC

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MLPX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC), which makes up 1.16% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $959,977 worth of ENLC, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENLC:

ENLC — last trade: $8.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/13/2019 Barry E. Davis Chairman and CEO 136,700 $7.32 $1,000,831
08/12/2019 Kyle D. Vann Director 20,000 $7.43 $148,700

And Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), the #32 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $219,572 worth of PSXP, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP is detailed in the table below:

PSXP — last trade: $56.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/13/2019 Barry E. Davis Chairman and CEO 136,700 $7.32 $1,000,831 05/24/2019 Kevin J. Mitchell Vice President & CFO 2,651 $49.14 $130,283
08/12/2019 Kyle D. Vann Director 20,000 $7.43 $148,700 05/30/2019 Kevin J. Mitchell Vice President & CFO 7,349 $48.50 $356,409
08/13/2019 Phillip David Bairrington Director 613 $52.11 $31,944

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENLC PSXP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular