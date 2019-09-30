Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MLPX

EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC), which makes up 1.16% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $959,977 worth of ENLC, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENLC:

ENLC — last trade: $8.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/13/2019 Barry E. Davis Chairman and CEO 136,700 $7.32 $1,000,831 08/12/2019 Kyle D. Vann Director 20,000 $7.43 $148,700

And Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), the #32 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $219,572 worth of PSXP, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP is detailed in the table below:

PSXP — last trade: $56.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

05/24/2019 Kevin J. Mitchell Vice President & CFO 2,651 $49.14 $130,283
05/30/2019 Kevin J. Mitchell Vice President & CFO 7,349 $48.50 $356,409
08/13/2019 Phillip David Bairrington Director 613 $52.11 $31,944

