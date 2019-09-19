Markets
Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MLPX

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 9.87% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,302,456 worth of WMB, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:

WMB — last trade: $24.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/20/2019 Stephen I. Chazen Director 10,000 $27.33 $273,275
08/05/2019 Stephen I. Chazen Director 10,000 $23.93 $239,300
08/07/2019 John D. Chandler Sr. Vice President & CFO 10,000 $23.24 $232,396
08/07/2019 Alan S. Armstrong President & CEO 10,000 $23.47 $234,653
08/08/2019 Terrance Lane Wilson SVP & General Counsel 4,000 $23.60 $94,400
08/14/2019 Michael A. Creel Director 10,000 $23.22 $232,191
08/23/2019 Stephen W. Bergstrom Director 10,000 $22.99 $229,863

