Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MLPX

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 9.87% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,302,456 worth of WMB, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:
WMB — last trade: $24.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/20/2019
|Stephen I. Chazen
|Director
|10,000
|$27.33
|$273,275
|08/05/2019
|Stephen I. Chazen
|Director
|10,000
|$23.93
|$239,300
|08/07/2019
|John D. Chandler
|Sr. Vice President & CFO
|10,000
|$23.24
|$232,396
|08/07/2019
|Alan S. Armstrong
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$23.47
|$234,653
|08/08/2019
|Terrance Lane Wilson
|SVP & General Counsel
|4,000
|$23.60
|$94,400
|08/14/2019
|Michael A. Creel
|Director
|10,000
|$23.22
|$232,191
|08/23/2019
|Stephen W. Bergstrom
|Director
|10,000
|$22.99
|$229,863
