Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MGV

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,306,465 worth of SYF, making it the #135 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SYF:
SYF — last trade: $25.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/23/2020
|Laurel Richie
|Director
|1,600
|$16.20
|$25,920
|04/23/2020
|Fernando Aguirre
|Director
|15,300
|$16.55
|$253,215
