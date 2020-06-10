Markets
SYF

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MGV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,306,465 worth of SYF, making it the #135 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SYF:

SYF — last trade: $25.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/23/2020 Laurel Richie Director 1,600 $16.20 $25,920
04/23/2020 Fernando Aguirre Director 15,300 $16.55 $253,215

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYF

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular