Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MGV

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,306,465 worth of SYF, making it the #135 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SYF:

SYF — last trade: $25.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/23/2020 Laurel Richie Director 1,600 $16.20 $25,920 04/23/2020 Fernando Aguirre Director 15,300 $16.55 $253,215

