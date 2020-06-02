Markets
MGV

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MGV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,576,618 worth of TFC, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFC:

TFC — last trade: $38.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/10/2019 Steven C. Voorhees Director 5,000 $55.16 $275,788
03/09/2020 Easter A. Maynard Director 7,000 $34.20 $239,411

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGV TFC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular