Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MGV

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,576,618 worth of TFC, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFC:
TFC — last trade: $38.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2019
|Steven C. Voorhees
|Director
|5,000
|$55.16
|$275,788
|03/09/2020
|Easter A. Maynard
|Director
|7,000
|$34.20
|$239,411
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.