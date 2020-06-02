Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MGV

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,576,618 worth of TFC, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFC:

TFC — last trade: $38.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2019 Steven C. Voorhees Director 5,000 $55.16 $275,788 03/09/2020 Easter A. Maynard Director 7,000 $34.20 $239,411

