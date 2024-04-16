News & Insights

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of IDU

April 16, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shows an impressive 21.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), which makes up 1.51% of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,040,452 worth of CNP, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNP:

CNP — last trade: $27.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2023 Jason P. Wells President & COO 10,000 $26.91 $269,050
11/13/2023 David J. Lesar CEO 37,000 $27.12 $1,003,440
11/29/2023 Christopher A. Foster EVP and CFO 5,000 $28.10 $140,496

