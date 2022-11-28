Markets
PSEC

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of HYIN

November 28, 2022 — 09:33 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 20.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 3.09% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $303,256 worth of PSEC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:

PSEC — last trade: $7.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/07/2022 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 2,650 $7.35 $19,478
09/07/2022 Eugene S. Stark Director 2,000 $7.35 $14,700
09/26/2022 Eugene S. Stark Director 2,000 $6.55 $13,100
11/11/2022 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 4,250 $7.51 $31,909

And Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), the #27 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $272,885 worth of BXSL, which represents approximately 2.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BXSL is detailed in the table below:

BXSL — last trade: $23.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 4,035 $24.11 $97,287
11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 3,481 $24.08 $83,833
11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 5,549 $24.06 $133,535
11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 19,181 $24.03 $460,951
11/21/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 9,654 $23.92 $230,963
11/21/2022 Katherine Rubenstein Chief Operating Officer 3,359 $23.83 $80,045

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 The Ten Best ETF Performers
 Institutional Holders of PKOH
 ASRV Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSEC
BXSL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.