Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of HYIN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 20.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 3.09% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $303,256 worth of PSEC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:
PSEC — last trade: $7.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/07/2022
|Kristin Lea Van Dask
|CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO
|2,650
|$7.35
|$19,478
|09/07/2022
|Eugene S. Stark
|Director
|2,000
|$7.35
|$14,700
|09/26/2022
|Eugene S. Stark
|Director
|2,000
|$6.55
|$13,100
|11/11/2022
|Kristin Lea Van Dask
|CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO
|4,250
|$7.51
|$31,909
And Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), the #27 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $272,885 worth of BXSL, which represents approximately 2.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BXSL is detailed in the table below:
BXSL — last trade: $23.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|4,035
|$24.11
|$97,287
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|3,481
|$24.08
|$83,833
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|5,549
|$24.06
|$133,535
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|19,181
|$24.03
|$460,951
|11/21/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|9,654
|$23.92
|$230,963
|11/21/2022
|Katherine Rubenstein
|Chief Operating Officer
|3,359
|$23.83
|$80,045
