Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of FXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 24.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), which makes up 0.65% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,714,960 worth of RYAN, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RYAN:
RYAN — last trade: $45.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Patrick G. Ryan
|Chief Executive Officer
|208,100
|$37.39
|$7,781,650
|03/10/2023
|Mark Stephen Katz
|See Remarks
|4,000
|$37.15
|$148,603
