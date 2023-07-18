Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of FXO

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 24.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), which makes up 0.65% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,714,960 worth of RYAN, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RYAN:

RYAN — last trade: $45.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Patrick G. Ryan Chief Executive Officer 208,100 $37.39 $7,781,650
03/10/2023 Mark Stephen Katz See Remarks 4,000 $37.15 $148,603

