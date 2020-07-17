Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DVY

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), which makes up 1.34% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $174,656,767 worth of KEY, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEY:

KEY — last trade: $11.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/20/2020 Ruth Ann M. Gillis Director 4,485 $11.10 $49,784 05/26/2020 Carlton L. Highsmith Director 2,000 $11.89 $23,780

