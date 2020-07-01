Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DVY

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 0.65% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $81,838,875 worth of NEE, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:
NEE — last trade: $240.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2020
|David L. Porges
|Director
|3,000
|$275.50
|$826,500
|03/11/2020
|James Lawrence Camaren
|Director
|1,000
|$243.60
|$243,600
|03/12/2020
|James Lawrence Camaren
|Director
|1,000
|$212.40
|$212,400
|03/13/2020
|David L. Porges
|Director
|4,000
|$220.00
|$880,000
