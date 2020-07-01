Markets
NEE

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DVY

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 0.65% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $81,838,875 worth of NEE, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $240.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/19/2020 David L. Porges Director 3,000 $275.50 $826,500
03/11/2020 James Lawrence Camaren Director 1,000 $243.60 $243,600
03/12/2020 James Lawrence Camaren Director 1,000 $212.40 $212,400
03/13/2020 David L. Porges Director 4,000 $220.00 $880,000

NEE

