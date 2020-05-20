Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DVY

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.92% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $117,888,507 worth of HBAN, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:
HBAN — last trade: $7.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2020
|Richard W. Neu
|Director
|5,900
|$13.52
|$79,765
|02/26/2020
|Stephen D. Steinour
|President, CEO & Chairman
|18,750
|$13.02
|$244,071
And PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), the #89 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), shows 11 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $41,603,351 worth of PACW, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PACW is detailed in the table below:
PACW — last trade: $16.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/11/2019
|Matthew P. Wagner
|CEO and President
|6,610
|$37.78
|$249,750
|12/11/2019
|Mark Yung
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|2,670
|$37.37
|$99,766
|03/02/2020
|Christopher D. Blake
|Pres. & CEO, Community Banking
|4,740
|$31.70
|$150,239
|03/03/2020
|Roger H. Molvar
|Director
|8,979
|$31.06
|$278,875
|03/03/2020
|Bart R. Olson
|EVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|1,800
|$32.11
|$57,795
|03/03/2020
|Patrick J. Rusnak
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$31.00
|$93,000
|03/02/2020
|Matthew P. Wagner
|CEO and President
|12,625
|$31.60
|$398,950
|03/12/2020
|Mark Yung
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|4,300
|$22.96
|$98,736
|03/16/2020
|Craig A. Carlson
|Director
|1,075
|$19.78
|$21,263
|03/12/2020
|Robert A. Stine
|Director
|9,200
|$21.55
|$198,289
|03/16/2020
|Paul Robert Burke
|Director
|1,500
|$19.76
|$29,640
|04/23/2020
|Susan E. Lester
|Director
|1,000
|$16.21
|$16,206
|04/24/2020
|Tanya M. Acker
|Director
|1,600
|$16.37
|$26,199
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.