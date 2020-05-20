Markets
HBAN

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DVY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.92% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $117,888,507 worth of HBAN, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:

HBAN — last trade: $7.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/27/2020 Richard W. Neu Director 5,900 $13.52 $79,765
02/26/2020 Stephen D. Steinour President, CEO & Chairman 18,750 $13.02 $244,071

And PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), the #89 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), shows 11 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $41,603,351 worth of PACW, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PACW is detailed in the table below:

PACW — last trade: $16.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/11/2019 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 6,610 $37.78 $249,750
12/11/2019 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 2,670 $37.37 $99,766
03/02/2020 Christopher D. Blake Pres. & CEO, Community Banking 4,740 $31.70 $150,239
03/03/2020 Roger H. Molvar Director 8,979 $31.06 $278,875
03/03/2020 Bart R. Olson EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,800 $32.11 $57,795
03/03/2020 Patrick J. Rusnak EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $31.00 $93,000
03/02/2020 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 12,625 $31.60 $398,950
03/12/2020 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 4,300 $22.96 $98,736
03/16/2020 Craig A. Carlson Director 1,075 $19.78 $21,263
03/12/2020 Robert A. Stine Director 9,200 $21.55 $198,289
03/16/2020 Paul Robert Burke Director 1,500 $19.76 $29,640
04/23/2020 Susan E. Lester Director 1,000 $16.21 $16,206
04/24/2020 Tanya M. Acker Director 1,600 $16.37 $26,199

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HBAN PACW

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular