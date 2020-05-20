Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DVY

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.92% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $117,888,507 worth of HBAN, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:

HBAN — last trade: $7.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2020 Richard W. Neu Director 5,900 $13.52 $79,765 02/26/2020 Stephen D. Steinour President, CEO & Chairman 18,750 $13.02 $244,071

And PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), the #89 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), shows 11 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $41,603,351 worth of PACW, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PACW is detailed in the table below:

PACW — last trade: $16.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/11/2019 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 6,610 $37.78 $249,750 12/11/2019 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 2,670 $37.37 $99,766 03/02/2020 Christopher D. Blake Pres. & CEO, Community Banking 4,740 $31.70 $150,239 03/03/2020 Roger H. Molvar Director 8,979 $31.06 $278,875 03/03/2020 Bart R. Olson EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,800 $32.11 $57,795 03/03/2020 Patrick J. Rusnak EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $31.00 $93,000 03/02/2020 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 12,625 $31.60 $398,950 03/12/2020 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 4,300 $22.96 $98,736 03/16/2020 Craig A. Carlson Director 1,075 $19.78 $21,263 03/12/2020 Robert A. Stine Director 9,200 $21.55 $198,289 03/16/2020 Paul Robert Burke Director 1,500 $19.76 $29,640 04/23/2020 Susan E. Lester Director 1,000 $16.21 $16,206 04/24/2020 Tanya M. Acker Director 1,600 $16.37 $26,199

