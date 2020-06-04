Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DTD

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), which makes up 2.60% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,696,454 worth of T, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at T:
T — last trade: $31.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/04/2020
|Stephen J. Luczo
|Director
|100,000
|$37.60
|$3,760,380
|04/22/2020
|Stephen J. Luczo
|Director
|36,000
|$29.38
|$1,057,579
|04/24/2020
|Geoffrey Y. Yang
|Director
|6,754
|$29.39
|$198,466
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), the #4 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,267,836 worth of JNJ, which represents approximately 2.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JNJ is detailed in the table below:
JNJ — last trade: $148.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/13/2019
|Hubert Joly
|Director
|5,000
|$141.28
|$706,399
|03/13/2020
|William D. Perez
|Director
|500
|$127.69
|$63,843
