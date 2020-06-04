Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DTD

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), which makes up 2.60% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,696,454 worth of T, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at T:

T — last trade: $31.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/04/2020 Stephen J. Luczo Director 100,000 $37.60 $3,760,380 04/22/2020 Stephen J. Luczo Director 36,000 $29.38 $1,057,579 04/24/2020 Geoffrey Y. Yang Director 6,754 $29.39 $198,466

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), the #4 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,267,836 worth of JNJ, which represents approximately 2.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JNJ is detailed in the table below:

JNJ — last trade: $148.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/13/2019 Hubert Joly Director 5,000 $141.28 $706,399 03/13/2020 William D. Perez Director 500 $127.69 $63,843

