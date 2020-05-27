Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DTD

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 0.16% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,103,505 worth of OKE, making it the #126 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:
OKE — last trade: $37.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/17/2019
|Mark W. Helderman
|Director
|6,094
|$73.95
|$450,657
|03/09/2020
|John William Gibson
|OKE Chairman of the Board
|12,700
|$39.11
|$496,741
|03/13/2020
|Walter S. Hulse III
|CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs
|10,000
|$28.05
|$280,520
|03/10/2020
|Terry K. Spencer
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|27,701
|$36.03
|$997,944
|03/18/2020
|Mark W. Helderman
|Director
|30,000
|$13.06
|$391,788
|03/18/2020
|Gary David Parker
|Director
|2,500
|$16.50
|$41,252
|03/18/2020
|John William Gibson
|OKE Chairman of the Board
|32,980
|$14.85
|$489,588
|03/18/2020
|Terry K. Spencer
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|32,806
|$14.99
|$491,717
|03/25/2020
|Brian L. Derksen
|Director
|8,700
|$22.70
|$197,527
And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), the #153 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $796,474 worth of WPC, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WPC is detailed in the table below:
WPC — last trade: $63.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/11/2019
|Mark A. Alexander
|Director
|2,300
|$80.50
|$185,150
|03/03/2020
|Robert J. Flanagan
|Director
|1,000
|$82.29
|$82,290
|03/17/2020
|Peter Farrell
|Director
|1,525
|$64.53
|$98,413
|03/19/2020
|John J. Park
|President
|10,000
|$43.56
|$435,611
|03/19/2020
|Jason E. Fox
|CEO
|10,000
|$46.03
|$460,326
|03/18/2020
|Mark A. Alexander
|Director
|4,000
|$60.78
|$243,124
|03/18/2020
|Arjun Mahalingam
|Chief Accounting Officer
|285
|$53.50
|$15,248
|03/19/2020
|Gino M. Sabatini
|Managing Director
|10,000
|$42.18
|$421,800
|05/19/2020
|Mark A. Alexander
|Director
|4,000
|$58.77
|$235,100
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.