Markets
OKE

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DTD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 0.16% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,103,505 worth of OKE, making it the #126 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:

OKE — last trade: $37.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/17/2019 Mark W. Helderman Director 6,094 $73.95 $450,657
03/09/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 12,700 $39.11 $496,741
03/13/2020 Walter S. Hulse III CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs 10,000 $28.05 $280,520
03/10/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 27,701 $36.03 $997,944
03/18/2020 Mark W. Helderman Director 30,000 $13.06 $391,788
03/18/2020 Gary David Parker Director 2,500 $16.50 $41,252
03/18/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 32,980 $14.85 $489,588
03/18/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 32,806 $14.99 $491,717
03/25/2020 Brian L. Derksen Director 8,700 $22.70 $197,527

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), the #153 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $796,474 worth of WPC, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WPC is detailed in the table below:

WPC — last trade: $63.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/11/2019 Mark A. Alexander Director 2,300 $80.50 $185,150
03/03/2020 Robert J. Flanagan Director 1,000 $82.29 $82,290
03/17/2020 Peter Farrell Director 1,525 $64.53 $98,413
03/19/2020 John J. Park President 10,000 $43.56 $435,611
03/19/2020 Jason E. Fox CEO 10,000 $46.03 $460,326
03/18/2020 Mark A. Alexander Director 4,000 $60.78 $243,124
03/18/2020 Arjun Mahalingam Chief Accounting Officer 285 $53.50 $15,248
03/19/2020 Gino M. Sabatini Managing Director 10,000 $42.18 $421,800
05/19/2020 Mark A. Alexander Director 4,000 $58.77 $235,100

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKE WPC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular