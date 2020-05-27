Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DTD

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 0.16% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,103,505 worth of OKE, making it the #126 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:

OKE — last trade: $37.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/17/2019 Mark W. Helderman Director 6,094 $73.95 $450,657 03/09/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 12,700 $39.11 $496,741 03/13/2020 Walter S. Hulse III CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs 10,000 $28.05 $280,520 03/10/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 27,701 $36.03 $997,944 03/18/2020 Mark W. Helderman Director 30,000 $13.06 $391,788 03/18/2020 Gary David Parker Director 2,500 $16.50 $41,252 03/18/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 32,980 $14.85 $489,588 03/18/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 32,806 $14.99 $491,717 03/25/2020 Brian L. Derksen Director 8,700 $22.70 $197,527

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), the #153 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $796,474 worth of WPC, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WPC is detailed in the table below:

WPC — last trade: $63.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/11/2019 Mark A. Alexander Director 2,300 $80.50 $185,150 03/03/2020 Robert J. Flanagan Director 1,000 $82.29 $82,290 03/17/2020 Peter Farrell Director 1,525 $64.53 $98,413 03/19/2020 John J. Park President 10,000 $43.56 $435,611 03/19/2020 Jason E. Fox CEO 10,000 $46.03 $460,326 03/18/2020 Mark A. Alexander Director 4,000 $60.78 $243,124 03/18/2020 Arjun Mahalingam Chief Accounting Officer 285 $53.50 $15,248 03/19/2020 Gino M. Sabatini Managing Director 10,000 $42.18 $421,800 05/19/2020 Mark A. Alexander Director 4,000 $58.77 $235,100

