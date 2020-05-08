Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DTD

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), which makes up 0.05% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $315,901 worth of CFR, making it the #291 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFR:

CFR — last trade: $65.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2020 Chris Avery Director 9,500 $90.33 $858,115 02/27/2020 Chris Avery Director 4,000 $83.90 $335,600 03/04/2020 Chris Avery Director 3,000 $78.59 $235,770 05/01/2020 Graham M. Weston Director 29,400 $68.00 $1,999,160

And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #349 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $241,457 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:

UGI — last trade: $28.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/14/2019 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 2,357 $42.45 $100,061 11/15/2019 Frank S. Hermance Director 150,000 $42.70 $6,404,433

