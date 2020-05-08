Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DTD

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), which makes up 0.05% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $315,901 worth of CFR, making it the #291 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFR:
CFR — last trade: $65.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2020
|Chris Avery
|Director
|9,500
|$90.33
|$858,115
|02/27/2020
|Chris Avery
|Director
|4,000
|$83.90
|$335,600
|03/04/2020
|Chris Avery
|Director
|3,000
|$78.59
|$235,770
|05/01/2020
|Graham M. Weston
|Director
|29,400
|$68.00
|$1,999,160
And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #349 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $241,457 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:
UGI — last trade: $28.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/14/2019
|Roger Perreault
|EVP, Global LPG
|2,357
|$42.45
|$100,061
|11/15/2019
|Frank S. Hermance
|Director
|150,000
|$42.70
|$6,404,433
