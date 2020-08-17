Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DON

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.49% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,976,418 worth of VST, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $19.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$20.21
|$404,240
|03/03/2020
|Paul M. Barbas
|Director
|9,925
|$20.26
|$201,075
|03/03/2020
|John R. Sult
|Director
|5,000
|$20.50
|$102,524
|03/03/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$20.21
|$404,240
|03/17/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$13.46
|$269,180
|03/19/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|6,940
|$13.17
|$91,400
|03/20/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|13,060
|$13.92
|$181,834
|03/23/2020
|David A. Campbell
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$13.34
|$266,840
|03/10/2020
|John R. Sult
|Director
|5,000
|$18.97
|$94,850
|03/11/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$17.36
|$347,200
|03/12/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|12,000
|$14.89
|$178,740
|05/11/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|10,000
|$18.43
|$184,250
|06/22/2020
|Arcilia Acosta
|Director
|10,000
|$19.58
|$195,800
And Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), the #141 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,287,682 worth of NBL, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBL is detailed in the table below:
NBL — last trade: $10.615 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Brent J. Smolik
|President & COO
|9,850
|$15.29
|$150,580
|03/18/2020
|Rachel G. Clingman
|SVP, General Counsel/Corp Sec
|17,793
|$2.81
|$49,998
|03/18/2020
|J. Keith Elliott
|Sr. VP Offshore
|5,500
|$3.05
|$16,748
|03/20/2020
|Brent J. Smolik
|President & COO
|38,000
|$3.95
|$149,937
|03/20/2020
|David L. Stover
|CEO & Director
|36,000
|$4.16
|$149,854
