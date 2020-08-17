Markets
Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DON

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.49% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,976,418 worth of VST, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $19.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $20.21 $404,240
03/03/2020 Paul M. Barbas Director 9,925 $20.26 $201,075
03/03/2020 John R. Sult Director 5,000 $20.50 $102,524
03/03/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $20.21 $404,240
03/17/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $13.46 $269,180
03/19/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 6,940 $13.17 $91,400
03/20/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 13,060 $13.92 $181,834
03/23/2020 David A. Campbell EVP & Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $13.34 $266,840
03/10/2020 John R. Sult Director 5,000 $18.97 $94,850
03/11/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $17.36 $347,200
03/12/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 12,000 $14.89 $178,740
05/11/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $18.43 $184,250
06/22/2020 Arcilia Acosta Director 10,000 $19.58 $195,800

And Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), the #141 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,287,682 worth of NBL, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBL is detailed in the table below:

NBL — last trade: $10.615 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 Brent J. Smolik President & COO 9,850 $15.29 $150,580
03/18/2020 Rachel G. Clingman SVP, General Counsel/Corp Sec 17,793 $2.81 $49,998
03/18/2020 J. Keith Elliott Sr. VP Offshore 5,500 $3.05 $16,748
03/20/2020 Brent J. Smolik President & COO 38,000 $3.95 $149,937
03/20/2020 David L. Stover CEO & Director 36,000 $4.16 $149,854

