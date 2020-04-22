Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DLN

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 2.18% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $44,746,137 worth of XOM, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:
XOM — last trade: $40.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2020
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|2,858
|$59.86
|$171,083
|03/09/2020
|William C. Weldon
|Director
|8,771
|$45.72
|$400,999
|03/19/2020
|Andrew P. Swiger
|Senior Vice President
|30,000
|$33.80
|$1,014,000
|03/18/2020
|Neil W. Duffin
|Vice President
|30,000
|$36.41
|$1,092,180
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), the #16 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $29,328,079 worth of HD, which represents approximately 1.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HD is detailed in the table below:
HD — last trade: $200.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Linda R. Gooden
|Director
|1,120
|$214.53
|$240,274
|03/09/2020
|Matt Carey
|EVP & CIO
|4,745
|$210.78
|$1,000,151
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.