Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DLN

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 2.18% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $44,746,137 worth of XOM, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $40.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/10/2020 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 2,858 $59.86 $171,083
03/09/2020 William C. Weldon Director 8,771 $45.72 $400,999
03/19/2020 Andrew P. Swiger Senior Vice President 30,000 $33.80 $1,014,000
03/18/2020 Neil W. Duffin Vice President 30,000 $36.41 $1,092,180

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), the #16 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $29,328,079 worth of HD, which represents approximately 1.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HD is detailed in the table below:

HD — last trade: $200.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 Linda R. Gooden Director 1,120 $214.53 $240,274
03/09/2020 Matt Carey EVP & CIO 4,745 $210.78 $1,000,151

