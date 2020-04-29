Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DIVB

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), which makes up 1.75% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $401,969 worth of JNJ, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JNJ:
JNJ — last trade: $151.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/13/2019
|Hubert Joly
|Director
|5,000
|$141.28
|$706,399
|03/13/2020
|William D. Perez
|Director
|500
|$127.69
|$63,843
And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), the #105 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,828 worth of SYF, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYF is detailed in the table below:
SYF — last trade: $18.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/23/2020
|Laurel Richie
|Director
|1,600
|$16.20
|$25,920
|04/23/2020
|Fernando Aguirre
|Director
|15,300
|$16.55
|$253,215
