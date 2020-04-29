Markets
Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DIVB

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), which makes up 1.75% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $401,969 worth of JNJ, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JNJ:

JNJ — last trade: $151.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/13/2019 Hubert Joly Director 5,000 $141.28 $706,399
03/13/2020 William D. Perez Director 500 $127.69 $63,843

And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), the #105 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,828 worth of SYF, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYF is detailed in the table below:

SYF — last trade: $18.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/23/2020 Laurel Richie Director 1,600 $16.20 $25,920
04/23/2020 Fernando Aguirre Director 15,300 $16.55 $253,215

