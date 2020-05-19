Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DGRS

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), which makes up 0.79% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $604,005 worth of PFSI, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PFSI:

PFSI — last trade: $29.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/19/2020 Andrew S. Chang Chief Financial Officer 35,841 $16.60 $594,842 03/20/2020 Patrick Kinsella Director 5,800 $17.05 $98,881

And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), the #40 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $581,486 worth of HI, which represents approximately 0.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HI is detailed in the table below:

HI — last trade: $23.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/27/2019 Christopher H. Trainor Sr. Vice President 3,500 $31.47 $110,138 02/06/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $28.50 $28,500 02/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $28.88 $28,878 02/19/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $26.25 $26,250 02/26/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $25.43 $50,860 02/26/2020 Tom Johnson Director 2,000 $24.96 $49,920 02/28/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $23.00 $23,000 03/03/2020 F. Joseph Loughrey Director 10,000 $22.23 $222,300 03/03/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $22.49 $44,978 03/05/2020 Michael M. Jones 8,700 $22.96 $199,752 03/10/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $20.75 $20,750 03/11/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $20.06 $40,128 03/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $20.86 $20,860 03/12/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 2,000 $18.19 $36,380 03/13/2020 Kristina A. Cerniglia Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $17.52 $35,040 03/13/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 5,000 $17.03 $85,130 03/18/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 2,000 $15.03 $30,060 03/12/2020 Michael M. Jones 3,000 $17.78 $53,328

