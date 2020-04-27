Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DGRO

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), which makes up 0.71% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,364,887 worth of TFC, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFC:

TFC — last trade: $35.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2019 Steven C. Voorhees Director 5,000 $55.16 $275,788 03/09/2020 Easter A. Maynard Director 7,000 $34.20 $239,411

And Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), the #116 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,336,421 worth of CFG, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFG is detailed in the table below:

CFG — last trade: $20.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 5,000 $32.35 $161,750 03/06/2020 Leo I. Higdon Jr. Director 1,000 $27.73 $27,730 03/11/2020 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 4,000 $24.62 $98,480 03/10/2020 Terrance Lillis Director 1,000 $24.46 $24,460 04/20/2020 William P. Hankowsky Director 10,000 $20.56 $205,600 04/22/2020 Charles John Koch Director 25,000 $19.53 $488,200

