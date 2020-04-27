Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DGRO

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), which makes up 0.71% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,364,887 worth of TFC, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFC:
TFC — last trade: $35.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2019
|Steven C. Voorhees
|Director
|5,000
|$55.16
|$275,788
|03/09/2020
|Easter A. Maynard
|Director
|7,000
|$34.20
|$239,411
And Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), the #116 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,336,421 worth of CFG, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFG is detailed in the table below:
CFG — last trade: $20.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Shivan S. Subramaniam
|Director
|5,000
|$32.35
|$161,750
|03/06/2020
|Leo I. Higdon Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$27.73
|$27,730
|03/11/2020
|Shivan S. Subramaniam
|Director
|4,000
|$24.62
|$98,480
|03/10/2020
|Terrance Lillis
|Director
|1,000
|$24.46
|$24,460
|04/20/2020
|William P. Hankowsky
|Director
|10,000
|$20.56
|$205,600
|04/22/2020
|Charles John Koch
|Director
|25,000
|$19.53
|$488,200
