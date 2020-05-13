Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DES

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.45% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,880,533 worth of SPB, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:
SPB — last trade: $40.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/17/2019
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|2,000
|$62.73
|$125,457
|02/13/2020
|Jeremy W. Smeltser
|EVP, CFO
|8,305
|$60.17
|$499,705
|02/13/2020
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|16,709
|$59.84
|$999,947
And Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), the #46 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,497,945 worth of NAVI, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NAVI is detailed in the table below:
NAVI — last trade: $7.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2020
|Laura S. Unger
|Director
|3,000
|$7.25
|$21,750
|05/04/2020
|Mark L. Heleen
|EVP, CLO & Secretary
|7,250
|$6.77
|$49,092
