Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DES

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.45% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,880,533 worth of SPB, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:

SPB — last trade: $40.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/17/2019 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 2,000 $62.73 $125,457 02/13/2020 Jeremy W. Smeltser EVP, CFO 8,305 $60.17 $499,705 02/13/2020 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 16,709 $59.84 $999,947

And Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), the #46 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,497,945 worth of NAVI, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NAVI is detailed in the table below:

NAVI — last trade: $7.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/06/2020 Laura S. Unger Director 3,000 $7.25 $21,750 05/04/2020 Mark L. Heleen EVP, CLO & Secretary 7,250 $6.77 $49,092

