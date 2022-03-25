Markets
AGT

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of AGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT) shows an impressive 22.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI), which makes up 22.48% of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,673,939 worth of MELI, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MELI:

MELI — last trade: $1236.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2022 Serna Juan Martin de la Executive VP Corporate Affairs 215 $934.01 $200,812
03/14/2022 Marcelo Melamud SVP - Chief Accounting Officer 55 $881.82 $48,500

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGT MELI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular