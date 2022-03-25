Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of AGT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT) shows an impressive 22.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI), which makes up 22.48% of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,673,939 worth of MELI, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MELI:

MELI — last trade: $1236.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2022 Serna Juan Martin de la Executive VP Corporate Affairs 215 $934.01 $200,812 03/14/2022 Marcelo Melamud SVP - Chief Accounting Officer 55 $881.82 $48,500

