Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of AGT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT) shows an impressive 22.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI), which makes up 22.48% of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,673,939 worth of MELI, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MELI:
MELI — last trade: $1236.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2022
|Serna Juan Martin de la
|Executive VP Corporate Affairs
|215
|$934.01
|$200,812
|03/14/2022
|Marcelo Melamud
|SVP - Chief Accounting Officer
|55
|$881.82
|$48,500
