Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 21.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 5.26% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $910,662,264 worth of UNH, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:

UNH — last trade: $359.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2025 Kristen Gil Director 3,700 $271.17 $1,003,329 05/14/2025 John H. Noseworthy Director 300 $312.16 $93,647 05/14/2025 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 1,533 $320.80 $491,786 05/16/2025 John F. Rex President & CFO 17,175 $291.12 $4,999,919 05/16/2025 Stephen J. Hemsley CEO, UHG 86,700 $288.57 $25,019,019

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), the #52 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $44,761,235 worth of ILMN, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ILMN is detailed in the table below:

ILMN — last trade: $91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2025 Ankur Dhingra SVP, Chief Financial Officer 6,100 $81.21 $495,381 05/13/2025 Jacob Thaysen Chief Executive Officer 12,350 $80.86 $998,674

