Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 21.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 5.26% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $910,662,264 worth of UNH, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:
UNH — last trade: $359.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2025
|Kristen Gil
|Director
|3,700
|$271.17
|$1,003,329
|05/14/2025
|John H. Noseworthy
|Director
|300
|$312.16
|$93,647
|05/14/2025
|Timothy Patrick Flynn
|Director
|1,533
|$320.80
|$491,786
|05/16/2025
|John F. Rex
|President & CFO
|17,175
|$291.12
|$4,999,919
|05/16/2025
|Stephen J. Hemsley
|CEO, UHG
|86,700
|$288.57
|$25,019,019
And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), the #52 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $44,761,235 worth of ILMN, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ILMN is detailed in the table below:
ILMN — last trade: $91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2025
|Ankur Dhingra
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|6,100
|$81.21
|$495,381
|05/13/2025
|Jacob Thaysen
|Chief Executive Officer
|12,350
|$80.86
|$998,674
