UNH

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VHT

October 15, 2025 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 21.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 5.26% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $910,662,264 worth of UNH, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:

UNH — last trade: $359.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/15/2025 Kristen Gil Director 3,700 $271.17 $1,003,329
05/14/2025 John H. Noseworthy Director 300 $312.16 $93,647
05/14/2025 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 1,533 $320.80 $491,786
05/16/2025 John F. Rex President & CFO 17,175 $291.12 $4,999,919
05/16/2025 Stephen J. Hemsley CEO, UHG 86,700 $288.57 $25,019,019

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), the #52 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $44,761,235 worth of ILMN, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ILMN is detailed in the table below:

ILMN — last trade: $91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2025 Ankur Dhingra SVP, Chief Financial Officer 6,100 $81.21 $495,381
05/13/2025 Jacob Thaysen Chief Executive Officer 12,350 $80.86 $998,674

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

UNH
ILMN

