Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 24.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), which makes up 13.84% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $50,802,787 worth of PFE, making it the #116 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PFE:
PFE — last trade: $25.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2024
|Scott Gottlieb
|Director
|1,000
|$28.24
|$28,240
|02/13/2025
|Ronald E. Blaylock
|Director
|19,457
|$25.65
|$499,072
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), the #139 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,966,744 worth of MTCH, which represents approximately 13.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH is detailed in the table below:
MTCH — last trade: $31.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2025
|Spencer M. Rascoff
|Chief Executive Officer
|59,560
|$34.41
|$2,049,704
|02/06/2025
|Glenn Schiffman
|Director
|3,000
|$34.47
|$103,410
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
CYN Stock Predictions
MTZ Average Annual Return
ILAG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.