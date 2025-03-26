Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of BTAL

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 24.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), which makes up 13.84% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $50,802,787 worth of PFE, making it the #116 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PFE:

PFE — last trade: $25.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/30/2024 Scott Gottlieb Director 1,000 $28.24 $28,240
02/13/2025 Ronald E. Blaylock Director 19,457 $25.65 $499,072

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), the #139 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,966,744 worth of MTCH, which represents approximately 13.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH is detailed in the table below:

MTCH — last trade: $31.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2025 Spencer M. Rascoff Chief Executive Officer 59,560 $34.41 $2,049,704
02/06/2025 Glenn Schiffman Director 3,000 $34.47 $103,410

