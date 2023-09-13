Significant escalation in strikes at Australia LNG facilities - union official

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - There has been a "significant escalation" in industrial action at Chevron's CVX.N Australian liquefied natural facilities, a union official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Workers have the right to strike for 24 hours per day for two weeks beginning from Thursday.

The decision on whether to strike for the full 24 hours being taken on case-by-case basis across the three facilities involved, the official added.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

