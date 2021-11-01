Significant Changes for Facebook After Recent Earnings

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), formerly known as Facebook, and its earnings reported on Oct. 25 after the market closed. Meta Platforms has announced significant changes as it focuses more on augmented and virtual reality. Here are some highlights from the video.

Meta Platforms reported revenue of $29 billion, representing a growth of 35% year over year and roughly flat quarter over quarter. Out of the $29 billion of total revenue, $28.3 billion came from advertisements and approximately $0.7 billion from its other segment. For Meta Platforms' fourth quarter, the company expects $31.5 billion to $34 billion of revenue, factoring in uncertainties from the recent iOS changes. The company will also report its revenue in two new segments. The first is "family of apps," which includes revenue from Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other services. The second is Facebook Reality Labs (FRL), which includes revenue from augmented and virtual reality consumer hardware, software, and content. After earnings, numerous analysts decreased their price target for Meta Platforms, but many maintained their bullish buy ratings. Investors are torn about Meta Platforms' intense focus on the metaverse and how this will affect its profits and future growth.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Oct. 29, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021



Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.