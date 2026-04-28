Signet's Strong Product Mix & Pricing Power Drive Core Brand Growth

Favorable product mix and pricing dynamics were the key pillars of Signet Jewelers Limited’s SIG core brand strength in fiscal 2026. The company benefited from a clear shift toward higher-value merchandise, with average unit retail rising approximately 5% in the fourth quarter and 7% for the year. This mix improvement, supported by disciplined pricing strategies, enabled stronger revenue quality while maintaining pricing stability across natural and lab-grown diamond categories.



This strength in product and pricing closely aligned with the company’s broader brand-focused strategy. Signet concentrated on its three largest brands, Kay, Zales and Jared, which together contribute nearly 70% to the total revenues and delivered more than 3% combined comparable sales growth. A sharper brand identity and targeted assortment strategy helped drive consistent customer engagement and sales performance.



Growth in higher-margin categories reinforced core brand performance. The services segment delivered mid-single-digit comparable sales growth, providing a steady and profitable revenue stream. At the same time, lab-grown diamonds continued to gain traction, with fashion penetration exceeding 20%, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and supporting incremental margin expansion.



Operational execution within core brands amplified these gains. Initiatives such as SKU rationalization, including about a 20% reduction in select assortments, improved inventory productivity and reduced complexity. Integrated diamond sourcing enhanced cost control and vertical integration, helping mitigate external pressures like tariffs and elevated commodity costs.



This combination of a favorable mix, pricing power and strong brand positioning places Signet in a solid position for fiscal 2027. With positive sales trends continuing through Valentine’s Day and guidance calling for revenues of $6.6-$6.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $8.80-$10.74, the company’s core brands are expected to remain central to sustained growth and margin expansion.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Signet

The SIG stock has risen 47.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 52.2%.



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Signet’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.51X reflects a lower valuation compared with the industry’s average of 0.96X. It has a Value Score of A.



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Signet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, FIGS Inc. FIGS, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Tilly's, Inc. TLYS.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 11.9% and 26.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.



Tilly's is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry, selling clothing, shoes and accessories. It has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tilly's current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 70.7% and 2.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TLYS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 147%.

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Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.